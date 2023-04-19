Loan shark victims demand Home Minister Shrestha's resignation

Loan shark victims have staged a demonstration in Kathmandu demanding Home Minister Narayan Kaji Shrestha’s resignation.

The loan shark victims staged a demonstration chanting slogans against Home Minister Shrestha at Maitighar of Kathmandu on Tuesday. They said that they had to stage the protest as Home Minister Shrestha used police force to suppress their movement instead of addressing their demands.

Some loan shark victims were injured when they were baton-charged by police during a clash at Shanti Batika of Kathmandu on Monday.

Awadhesh Kushwaha, coordinator of a struggle committee against loan sharking, accused the government of suppressing their peaceful movement. He said that the government was not serious about solving their problems, and warned that they would continue their agitation until their demands are met.

The loan shark victims complained that the inquiry committee formed by the government to resolve their problems has also not expedited its work.