Four policemen, one demonstrator injured in Rautahat clash

Four police personnel and one demonstraor have been injured during a clash in Rautahat.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Uma Shankar Aryal at District Police Office, Rautahat, said that four police personnel were injured in a clash between police and locals who had reached Garuda Municipality to stage a demonstration on Wednesday afternoon.

Police said that a demonstration, Gajendra Prasad Yadav, was also injured in the incident. However, it has yet to be ascertained whether he was hit by a bullet or not.

Police have arrested four people in connection with the incident. The arrested are Abhinash Yadav, Dilip Yadav, Anil Jaiswal and Deepak Yadav of Garuda-7.

Deepak was Loktantrik Samajwadi Party’s mayoral candidate in last year’s local level election. He had reached the municipality premises on Wednesday protesting against a public hearing scheduled for Thursday.

“They had said that the demonstration would be peaceful. But they started pelting stones,” DSP Aryal said. “Four policemen and one demonstrator are injured.”

Police also fired four rounds of tear gas and 12 shots in the air to bring the situation under control.