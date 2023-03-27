2 ATCs removed over near-collision between Nepal Airlines and Air India flights

Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN) has taken action against two air traffic controllers for their involvement in a near-collision between Nepal Airlines and Air India planes on Friday.

“Air Traffic Controllers (ATCs) of Tribhuvan International Airport involved in traffic conflict incident (between Air India and Nepal Airlines on 24th March 2023) have been removed from active control position until further notice,” CAAN tweeted on Sunday.

CAAN has instructed the two employees to remain inactive for the time being. Their names have not been disclosed.

An Air India plane heading to Kathmandu from New Delhi nearly collided with a Nepal Airlines plane en route to Kathmandu from Kuala Lumpur of Malaysia when it suddenly descended from an altitude of 19,000 feet to 15,000 feet. But a collision was averted as the Nepal Airlines plane also descended to 7,000 feet.

The Nepal Airlines plane landed in the lower part of Tribhuvan International Airport and the Air India flight in the upper part of the airport.