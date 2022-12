A Sudanese national has been arrested with 19 kg gold from the Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu.

The arrested is Mohammad Ahmad.

Ahmad arrived in Kathmandu on a Fly Dubai flight on Friday. TIA Customs Office staff found him in possession of 19 kg gold during checking, according to Yamaraj Pandey, spokesperson for the TIA Customs Office.

Pandey said further investigation into the incident is underway.