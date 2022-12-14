At least 17 killed in Kavre bus accident

At least seventeen people have been killed in a bus accident at Chalal Ganeshsthan in Bethanchok Rural Municipality-4 of Kavre district Tuesday evening.

According to Superintendent of Police Chakra Raj Joshi, chief of District Police Office, Kavre, a bus with registration number Ba 3 Kha 4385 met with an accident at around 6 PM Tuesday while returning to Banepa Municipality-11 from a bratabandha ceremony at Chyalti in Bethanchok-5.

Seventeen deaths have been confirmed so far and the death toll could rise further, Joshi said.

According to him, 22 others were injured in the accident and they are being treated at Scheer Memorial Hospital in Banepa and at Dhulikhel Hospital. Three of the injured have been referred to Kathmandu, Joshi added.

Nepal Police and Nepal Army personnel have been carrying out rescue work.