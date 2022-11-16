SC paves way for charging Rs 500 for live broadcast of FIFA World Cup

The Supreme Court (SC) has paved the way for live broadcast of FIFA World Cup 2022 matches by charging extra fees.

A joint bench of Justices Prakash Kumar Dhungana and Manoj Kumar Sharma hearing the petition filed by advocate Kishore Paudel has ordered to not continue the earlier interim order stopping Media Hub and cable operators from charging every customer Rs 500 for live broadcast of the quadrennial footballing extravaganza.

The bench has stated that the code for transmission has been imported after receiving permission from the Department of Information and Broadcasting, and the choice of whether to watch such live broadcast is not compulsory.

The SC has decided to not continue the earlier interim order after hearing arguments of both the sides on Wednesday.