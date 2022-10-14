Satya Mohan Joshi shifted back to ICU

Historian and culture expert Satya Mohan Joshi has been shifted back to the intensive care unit (ICU) at KIST Medical College and Teaching Hospital, Lalitpur.

Prof Dr Suraj Bajracharya, director of the hospital, said that the 103-year-old Joshi was shifted to the ICU on Thursday morning.

According to a statement issued by the hospital, Joshi was shifted to the intensive care unit as his oxygen saturation level has dropped.

The hospital had transferred the centenarian to the deluxe cabin from the ICU on Wednesday after some improvement in his health. But he has been shifted back to the ICU as his oxygen saturation level has gone down.

Dr Bajracharya said that Joshi is being given antibiotics as he has pneumonia and irregular heartbeat.

Joshi was admitted to the hospital on September 23 after complaining of health problems. Tests later showed that he had also contracted dengue.