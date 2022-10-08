14 of 16 dead in Bara bus accident identified

Fourteen of the 16 people who died in the bus accident in Amlekhgunj of Bara district on Thursday morning have been identified.

According to police, the deceased include Lilaraj Chaudhary of Kalaiya Sub-metropolitan City-2, Bara; Nanda Kumari Pudasaini of Khairahani Municipality-5, Chitwan; Safal Kandel of Kalika Municipality, Chitwan; and Som Prasad Chaurasiya and Munni Devi Chaurasiya of Birgunj Metropolitan City-16, Parsa.

Shubha Laxmi Shrestha and Swastika Shrestha of Hetauda Sub-metropolitan City-7, Makawanpur; Naznin Khatun of Kalaiya-10, Bara; Suresh BK of Amlekhgunj, Bara; Itazat Ansari of Kalaiya, Bara; Lal Bahadur Bogati of Okhaldhunga; Manorath Pudasaini of Khairahani Municipality-5, Chitwan; Ambika Kandel of Gorkha; and Santosh Kumar Raya of Janakpur Sub-metropolitan City-5, Dhanusha also died in the accident.

Two other bodies kept at Hetauda Hospital have yet to be identified, according to police. Although the number of passengers traveling in the bus has not been ascertained, police believe the bus was carrying nearly 50 people.

The bus met with an accident in Amlekhgunj, Jitpur Simara Sub-metropolitan City-22 on Thursday morning when it was on the way to Birgunj from Narayanghat via Pathalaiya.

Police said the accident could have been caused by slippery road and bend. The bus skidded and fell down 100 meters from the road.

Also read: