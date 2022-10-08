At least 15 dead, 22 injured in bus accident in Bara

At least 15 people have died and 22 others have been injured in a bus accident in Amlekhgunj of Bara district on Thursday morning.

Bara Police chief Hobindra Bogati informed Setopati that the bus (registration number Ba06-001 Kha-0110) met with an accident in Amlekhgunj when it was heading to Birgunj from Narayanghat via Pathalaiya. He said that the bus skidded and fell down 100 meters from the road.

According to Bogati, the injured are in critical condition and they have been taken to Hetauda and Chitwan for treatment.

Bogati said that slippery road and bend could have caused the accident.