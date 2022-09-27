One person has died in the avalanche that occurred on Mount Manaslu at around noon on Monday.

Yashoda Aryal, an officer with the Department of Tourism who is in Samagaun near Mount Manaslu, confirmed the death of one person in the incident.

According ot Aryal, Anup Rai died in the avalanche when he was on the way to Camp 4 from Camp 3 with oxygen and other logistics.

Twelve people were injured in the avalanche. Nine of them have yet to be rescued.

“Two people have been rescued and sent to Kathmandu by helicopter,” said Aryal. “Two helicopters have been placed on standby at Samagaun to rescue the others.”

She said that four of the injured are in critical condition while five have sustained minor injuries. Identities of the injured have not been ascertained yet.

Also read: