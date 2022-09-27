More than 10 injured in Mount Manaslu avalanche

More than 10 people have been injured in an avalanche on Mount Manaslu in Gorkha district. The avalanche occurred at around noon on Monday.

Two helicopters have been deployed to rescue the injured but they have not been able to fly to the Manaslu base camp because of bad weather.

Around 400 climbers have obtained permits to scale Mount Manaslu this season. There have been avalanches on the mountain for the past few days.

Chief District Officer of Gorkha Shankar Hari Acharya said helicopters have reached Samagaun to rescue those stranded in the avalanche but rescue work has not been possible because of inclement weather.

“Rescue work will be carried out by helicopters after the weather clears,” said Acharya.

Ward chair of Chumanubri Rural Municipality Ward No. 1 Chhewang Lama said there are reports that the condition of one of the injured is serious.