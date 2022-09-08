Doctors at Karnali Academy of Health Sciences resign en masse

Doctors at the Karnali Academy of Health Sciences (KAHS) in Jumla have resigned en masse.

The doctors collectively resigned on Wednesday evening, according to KAHS Registrar Nripendra Mahat.

“There are 59 doctors currently serving here, they have all resigned,” said Mahat. “They have demanded that the police and administration investigate why a false complaint was filed against a doctor and that the court’s arrest warrant be revoked.”

Apart from the doctors, other staffers and health workers of the Academy have not resigned, Mahat added.

There are 110 doctors currently employed at the Academy.

Dhan Bahadur Shahi, an OPD assistant working at the Academy, had assaulted Dr Karan Sah on August 18 accusing the latter of refusing to treat his son. Shahi was taken under control by the police after the incident.

His wife Asha Hamal Shahi had then lodged a complaint with the police against Dr Sah accusing him of violence against their son during treatment.

The Jumla District Court had on Tuesday issued an arrest warrant against Dr Sah.

Doctors and health workers at the Academy have been agitating after the arrest warrant was issued against Dr Sah. They have halted all services except emergency at the Academy since Tuesday.

The Academy’s inquiry committee has suspended Shahi for 45 days.