Kathmandu Traffic Police revives “no horn” campaign

Traffic police in Kathmandu have revived the “no horn” campaign in a bid to control the increasing sound pollution.

Kathmandu Valley Traffic Police Office has launched the campaign in coordination with Kathmandu Metropolitan City as part of the Community Police Partnership Program.

The campaign was kicked off amid an event organized at the Traffic Police Office at Ramshahpath on Sunday. Mayor of Kathmandu Metropolitan City Balen Shah was invited as the chief guest of the event.

Deputy Inspector General of Police Mira Chaudhary, chief at Kathmandu Valley Traffic Police Office, and Mayor Shah inaugurated the event by pasting yellow-colored “no horn” stickers on each other’s vehicle.

One hundred students of Padma Kanya Multiple Campus will also work with traffic police in the streets for the next 15 days to spread awareness about the campaign.

Mayor Shah said that the “no horn” campaign has been given continuity as honking horns not only causes sound pollution but also has adverse effects on people’s mental health.

The Metropolitan Traffic Police Division had introduced the “no horn” policy in Kathmandu Valley on April 14, 2017.