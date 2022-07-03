Protest against delay in passport distribution (Pictures)

Youth Association Nepal (YAN), a sister organization of CPN-UML, staged a demonstration against the delay in passport distribution at the Department of Passports in Tripureshwor, Kathmandu on Sunday.

YAN Chairman Kiran Poudel said that they organized the demonstration to protest the delay and negligence in service delivery by the department due to which service-seekers have had to suffer a lot.

They have demanded that the department make arrangements to deliver passports without crowding or long queues.