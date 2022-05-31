Tara Air Crash: Remaining bodies brought to Kathmandu (Pictures)

The remaining 12 bodies of the people who were on board the Tara Air Twin Otter plane that crashed on Sunday have been brought to Kathmandu.

The bodies -- two at the crash site and 10 in Kovang of Mustang -- were brought to the Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu by helicopter on Tuesday.

They have been sent to TU Teaching Hospital, Maharajgunj for postmortem.

Earlier, the bodies of 10 other crash victims were brought to the capital on Monday evening.

Security personnel from Nepal Army, Nepal Police and Armed Police Force had been deployed to search for the victims' bodies at the crash site.

The plane flown by Captain Prabhakar Ghimire was carrying 22 persons including three crew members and 19 passengers. The passengers included 13 Nepalis, four Indians and two Germans.

It was flying at an altitude of 12,825 feet when it lost contact at 10:07 am on Sunday, according to Flightradar data.

Locals and search teams found the wreckage of the plane at Sanusware in Thasang-2 of Mustang on Monday morning.