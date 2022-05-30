Tara Air Crash: 10 bodies brought to Kathmandu (Pictures)

The bodies of 10 of the 22 people who were on board the ill-fated Tara Air Twin Otter aircraft have been brought to Kathmandu.

A Nepal Army helicopter brought the bodies to Tribhuvan International Airport on Monday evening.

SSP Bhim Dhakal, chief of the Airport Security Office, said that the bodies have been taken to TU Teaching Hospital, Maharajgunj for postmortem.

According to Chief District Officer of Mustang Netra Prasad Sharma, 21 bodies have been recovered while search is on for one remaining body.

He added that the bodies can be identified as the aircraft did not catch fire after crashing into a hill.

The 10 bodies were brought to Kathmandu via Kovang and Pokhara.

Search and rescue teams found the wreckage of the plane at Sanosware in Thasang-2 of Mustang Monday morning.

It was flying at an altitude of 12,825 feet when it lost contact at 10:07 am Sunday, according to Flightradar data.

The plane flown by Captain Prabhakar Ghimire was carrying 22 persons including three crew members and 19 passengers. The passengers included 13 Nepalis, four Indians and two Germans.