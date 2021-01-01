24 die, 8 missing due to floods, landslides in Province 1

Twenty-four persons have died and four have gone missing due to floods and landslides in Province 1 in recent days.

The dead persons include six men, nine women, seven boys and two girls, according to Spokesperson with Province 1 Police SP Navin Raj Rai. Nine lives have been lost in Ilam, six in Panchthar, six in Dhankuta, two in Sunsari and one in Uadayapur, according to Rai.

The districts in the plains of province including Jhapa, Morang and Sunsari have been inundated due to floods. A total of 150 persons have been rescued from different places in Sunsari Tuesday night. Similarly, thousands of houses in Morang have been inundated, according to Morang Police.

The Biratnagar Airport has been flooded disrupting flights while many places in Biratnagar Metropolitan City have been inundated.