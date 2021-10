Eight persons including the driver have been killed in a jeep accident in Ghandruk of Kaski on Monday.

Eight of the nine persons traveling in the jeep died on the spot while one managed to survive after being stuck in a cliff.

The Bolero jeep ( Ga 1 Ja 6900) that left for Ghandruk from Pokhara met fell some 110 meters off the road at Kalabhir of Annapurna rural municipality-10 into Modi river, according to the police.