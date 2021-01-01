China to provide one million doses of Sinovac vaccine in grant

China will provide one million doses of Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine to Nepal in grant.

Chinese Ambassador to Nepal Hou Yanqi confirmed so while meeting Minister of State for Health Umesh Shrestha on Wednesday. China will also provide medical assistance worth 5 million yuan (approx Rs 92.5 million) to prepare infrastructure for the third wave of pandemic.

"As a part of its consistent support to Nepal, the Govt. of China will provide further medical assistance worth 5 million Renminbi to install preventative measures in our health system in a bid to save lives from 3rd wave of pandemic, additional 1 million SinoVac jabs as grant," Minister Shrestha tweeted. "Similarly, 3 lakhs vaccines will be dispatched for Nepal Army under grant assistance. During the meeting, Excellency @PRCAmbNepal conveyed message from the Govt. of China regarding the aforementioned further assistance. Hearty thanks to the Govt. of China for generous support."

China had earlier provided Vero Cell vaccine in grant to Nepal while the government also procured the vaccine from China.