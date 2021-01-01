Transport entrepreneurs obstruct Ring Road

Transport entrepreneurs have blocked the Ring Road in Kathmandu Valley on Monday demanding hike in fare.

Around 500 passenger buses have been parked across the Ring Road obstructing vehicular movement, according to the Metropolitan Police Traffic Division. "They have gone taking the keys. It is not possible to remove so many buses," Spokesperson at the division SP Sanjeev Sharma Das told Setopati. "There is a dialogue at the transport office."

The obstruction has derailed traffic management in the Valley while passengers are facing difficulties to reach their destinations.

General Secretary of Federation of Nepali National Transport Entrepreneurs (FNNTE) Saroj Sitaula said the entrepreneurs have been forced to obstruct the road as the Bagmati government ignored repeated pleas to raise the fare in accordance to the rise in fuel price.

He claimed that the entrepreneurs have felt hard done by as the provincial government has not implemented fare hike despite the federal government taking a decision to that regard in June. "The entrepreneurs have spontaneously obstructed the Ring Road. The FNNTE has not announced any formal protest program," Sitaula stated.

He argued that the entrepreneurs cannot operate vehicles at the existing fare pointing that fuel price has risen significantly since the last hike in fare.