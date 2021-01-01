Four more including father and brother of accused arrested in Sankhuwasabha murder case

The police have arrested four more persons including father and brother of the accused arrested earlier on charge of murdering six persons of a single family in Umling of Madi municipality 1, Sankhuwasabha.

The four have been arrested on the basis of statement of Lok Bahadur Karki who was arrested on September 10, according to SP with the federal police office in Dharan Bhim Dahal. The arrested persons include his father Khadga Bahadur Karki, 47, younger brother Naresh Karki, 18, and uncles Rana Bahadur Karki, 49 and Hasta Bahadur Karki, 28.

DSP with Sankhuwasabha Police Lal Dhwaj Subedi said the four have been arrested on charge of restraining the victims during the course of murder as per Lok Bahadur's statement.

Cell phone of one of the victims Ranjana was recovered from Lok Bahadur's brother Naresh after the incident. Naresh was arrested first and the remaining three were arrested after he corroborated Lok Bahadur's claims about involvement of the other three.

Six persons including Tej Bahadur Karki, 57, his mother Parvata, 84, wife Man Maya, 58, daughter-in-law Ranjana, 25, grandson Dipak, 10, and granddaughter Goma, five, were murdered on September 6.

Making Lok Bahadur, 25, public on September 12 Chief of the Province 1 Police DIG Arun Kumar BC had stated that the murders were carried out between 6-6:30 in the morning.

Lok Bahadur had told villagers that he saw the body of uncle (Tej Bahadur) at around eight in the morning and the villagers later informed ward chairman Khem Nath Katuwal who then informed the police.

DIG BC stated that the police zeroed in on Lok Bahadur after ruling out robbery as no valuables or cash were missing and finding that LokBahadur had mental issues and uneasy relation with Tej Bahadur who acted as the accused's guardian and regularly scolded the latter.

DIG BC pointed that the sniffer dog had also hinted toward Lok Bahadur's house despite the continuous rainfall making sniffing les effective.

SP with the federal police office in Dharan Bhim Dahal, who led investigations, said the fact that the spot where Tej Bahadur's body was found was not visible from the spot where Lok Bahadur claimed he first saw the body also brought him under suspicion.

The police had also recovered a blood-stained clothes from Lok Bahadur's house by September 10 and arrested him the same day. He confessed to the killings after some questioning, according to the police.

SP Dahal said Tej Bahadur had come to Lok Bahadur's house to take him to work in the field on the fateful morning. Lok Bahadur, who felt Tej Bahadur had repeatedly humiliated him, then grabbed a club from among the pile of firewood kept at the house and hit Tej Bahadur.

Tej Bahadur's wife Man Maya and daughter-in-law Ranjana came out on hearing Tej Bahadur cry for help. Lok Bahadur chased them and murdered them. He then murdered the kids Dipak and Goma who came out of the house on hearing the women's cry for help.

He finally went inside the house and killed Tej Bahadur's mother Parvata. He spared Tej Bahadur's father Baudha Man Karki, 90, who cannot see and hear much, according to the police.