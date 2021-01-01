16 COVID-19 deaths reported Saturday, 835 test positive

Nepal reported 16 COVID-19 deaths on Saturday as the pandemic continues to wreak havoc across the country. The total death toll has now reached 11,028.

The country also reported 835 new cases in the past 24 hours taking the total number of cases to 783,910. Similarly, 1,234 persons have recovered in the past 24 hours. The total number of active cases has fallen to 25,082.

A total of 8,540 PCR tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 4,085,796 across the country until now.