4.4m doses of Vero Cell vaccine arrive from China

The government has brought 4.40 million doses of Vero Cell vaccine from China Friday.

A Nepal Airlines plane landed at the Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA) with the vaccines at two in the afternoon, according to a TIA source. The plane had left for China to bring the vaccines on Thursday.

Only 1.60 million doses of Vero Cell vaccine out of the 6 million doses procured by the government had arrived earlier.

A total of 13.30 million doses of different vaccines have arrived until now, according to Chief of the Vaccine Division under the Department of Health Services Dr Sagar Dahal.