COVID-19 death toll in Nepal crosses 11,000

COVID-19 death toll in Nepal has crossed 11,000 as the country reported 11 more deaths on Thursday. The total death toll has now reached 11,002.

The country also reported 1,165 new cases in the past 24 hours taking the total number of cases to 781,989. Similarly, 1,689 persons have recovered in the past 24 hours. The total number of active cases has fallen to 25,772.

A total of 11,208 PCR tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 4,068,591 across the country until now.