7 COVID-19 deaths reported Wednesday, 1,332 test positive

Nepal reported 7 COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday as the pandemic continues to wreak havoc across the country. The total death toll has now reached 10,991.

The country also reported 1,332 new cases in the past 24 hours taking the total number of cases to 780,824. Similarly, 1,220 persons have recovered in the past 24 hours. The total number of active cases has risen to 26,307.

A total of 12,524 PCR tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 4,057,383 across the country until now.