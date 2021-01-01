19 COVID-19 deaths reported Tuesday, 1,180 test positive

Nepal reported 19 COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday as the pandemic continues to wreak havoc across the country. The total death toll has now reached 10,984.

The country also reported 1,180 new cases in the past 24 hours taking the total number of cases to 779,492. Similarly, 1,589 persons have recovered in the past 24 hours. The total number of active cases has fallen to 26,202.

A total of 10,266 PCR tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 4,044,859 across the country until now.