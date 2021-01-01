16 COVID-19 deaths reported Monday, 1,149 test positive

Nepal reported 16 COVID-19 deaths on Monday as the pandemic continues to wreak havoc across the country. The total death toll has now reached 10,965.

The country also reported 1,149 new cases in the past 24 hours taking the total number of cases to 778,312. Similarly, 1,260 persons have recovered in the past 24 hours. The total number of active cases has fallen to 26,630.

A total of 12,532 PCR tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 4,034,593 across the country until now.