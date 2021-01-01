13 COVID-19 deaths reported Sunday, 838 test positive

Nepal reported 13 COVID-19 deaths on Sunday as the pandemic continues to wreak havoc across the country. The total death toll has now reached 10,949.

The country also reported 838 new cases in the past 24 hours taking the total number of cases to 776,325. Similarly, 1,423 persons have recovered in the past 24 hours. The total number of active cases has fallen to 26,757.

A total of 7,878 PCR tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 4,022,061 across the country until now.