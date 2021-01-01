21 COVID-19 deaths reported Friday, 961 test positive

Nepal reported 21 COVID-19 deaths on Friday as the pandemic continues to wreak havoc across the country. The total death toll has now reached 10,924.

The country also reported 961 new cases in the past 24 hours taking the total number of cases to 775,548. Similarly, 1,660 persons have recovered in the past 24 hours. The total number of active cases has fallen to 27,958.

A total of 8,549 PCR tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 4,008,046 across the country until now.