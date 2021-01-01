14 COVID-19 deaths reported Thursday, 1,058 test positive

Nepal reported 14 COVID-19 deaths on Thursday as the pandemic continues to wreak havoc across the country. The total death toll has now reached 10,903.

The country also reported 1,058 new cases in the past 24 hours taking the total number of cases to 774,587. Similarly, 1,845 persons have recovered in the past 24 hours. The total number of active cases has fallen to 28,678.

A total of 8,898 PCR tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 3,999,497 across the country until now.