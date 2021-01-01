10 COVID-19 deaths reported Wednesday, 1,347 test positive

Nepal reported 10 COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday as the pandemic continues to wreak havoc across the country. The total death toll has now reached 10,889.

The country also reported 1,347 new cases in the past 24 hours taking the total number of cases to 773,529. Similarly, 2,161 persons have recovered in the past 24 hours. The total number of active cases has fallen to 29,479.

A total of 9,767 PCR tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 3,990,599 across the country until now.