21 COVID-19 deaths reported Tuesday, 1,423 test positive

Nepal reported 21 COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday as the pandemic continues to wreak havoc across the country. The total death toll has now reached 10,879.

The country also reported 1,423 new cases in the past 24 hours taking the total number of cases to 772,182. Similarly, 2,072 persons have recovered in the past 24 hours. The total number of active cases has fallen to 30,303.

A total of 11,111 PCR tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 3,980,832 across the country until now.