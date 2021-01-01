20 COVID-19 deaths reported Monday, 1,488 test positive

Nepal reported 20 COVID-19 deaths on Monday as the pandemic continues to wreak havoc across the country. The total death toll has now reached 10,858.

The country also reported 1,488 new cases in the past 24 hours taking the total number of cases to 770,759. Similarly, 1,743 persons have recovered in the past 24 hours. The total number of active cases has fallen to 30,973.

A total of 11,609 PCR tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 3,969,721 across the country until now.