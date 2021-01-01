Nepali community in Bangladesh donates Rs 450,000 to National Innovation Center

Nepali nationals living in Bangladesh donated Rs 450,000 to support Mahabir Pun's National Innovation Center in Kirtipur.

Dr Tika Limbu handed over the check to Pun on Friday on behalf of the Nepali community in Bangladesh, according to a statement.

The community includes several professionals working in the UN agencies, regional cooperation agencies, INGOs and multi-national development agencies, and medical students studying in Bangladesh.

The community had also donated 10 oxygen concentrators (10 liter/min), 10 oxy-therapy sets, five CPAP machines, and 10 flowmeters with humidifier worth of over Rs 1.9 million to support the government’s COVID-19 response at the peak of second wave in Nepal in June 2021.