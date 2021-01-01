6 persons of a family murdered in Sankhuwasabha

Six persons of a single family have been murdered in Umling of Madi municipality 1, Sankhuwasabha.

Spokespersons of Province 1 Police SP Navi Raj Rai confirmed that the six have been murdered while one more person has been injured.

"We have received information that six have been hacked. Our team has just reached the spot. It's likely that an old adult has been spared."

Six persons including Tek Bahadur Karki, 57, his mother Parvata, 84, wife Man Maya, 58, daughter-in-law Ranjana, 25, grandson Dipak, 10, and granddaughter Goma, five, have been found dead, according to ward chairman Khem Nath Katuwal.

He added that sharp weapon has been used in the murder.

"I was informed about the incident at nine in the morning. The neighbor called me and I informed the police," he stated. "The house is solitary. Investigation is on."

Father of Tek Bahadur Baudha Man Karki, 90, has been spared by the perpetrators. He cannot see and hear much and knew about the incident only after neighbor Laxmi Bhakta Karki told him. He later told neighbors that he went to bed at six Sunday evening and told the inquiring neighbors in the morning that the family members may have gone to the field.

His two grandson's--Tek Bahadur's sons--are migrant workers in Malaysia and Dubai.

The bodies were all found outside the house except that of Parvata, according to Katuwal.

Multiple police teams, one of those with sniffer dogs, are moving toward the remote place, which is around 55 kilometers to the east of Area Police Ofice Chainpur, for investigation.

This report has been updated after first publication.