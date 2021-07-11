9 COVID-19 deaths reported Saturday, 1,024 test positive

Nepal reported nine COVID-19 deaths on Saturday as the pandemic continues to wreak havoc across the country. The total death toll has now reached 10,818.

The country also reported 1,024 new cases in the past 24 hours taking the total number of cases to 768,295. Similarly, 2,195 persons have recovered in the past 24 hours. The total number of active cases has fallen to 31,826.

A total of 6,753 PCR tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 3,952,942 across the country until now.