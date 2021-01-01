20 COVID-19 deaths reported Wednesday, 1,648 test positive

Nepal reported 20 COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday as the pandemic continues to wreak havoc across the country. The total death toll has now reached 10,770.

The country also reported 1,648 new cases in the past 24 hours taking the total number of cases to 764,295. Similarly, 3,030 persons have recovered in the past 24 hours. The total number of active cases has fallen to 34,189.

A total of 10,612 PCR tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 3,925,758 across the country until now.