Garbage of Kathmandu to be picked from Wednesday

Garbage dumped on the streets of Kathmandu Valley will be picked from Wednesday morning.

A meeting of Kathmandu Metropolitan City Mayor Bidya Sundar Shakya, chief district officer (CDO) of Kathmandu, director general of the Department of Roads, and chief of Kathmandu Police among others on Tuesday has taken decision to that regard.

"We have reached the decision to pick garbage following discussion with stakeholders as pollution will rise in the Valley along with the metropolis if the garbage remain unpicked for a long time," Mayor Shakya told Setopati. "We will resolve the problem if it is the problem of locals that we can solve. We will take initiative with the bodies concerned if the problem is one we cannot solve. But garbage cannot remain unpicked for a long time."

He revealed that the metropolis is continuously holding discussion with different bodies for management of garbage. "Garbage is managed at Sisdol since 2005. All responsibility for that lies with the Ministry of Urban Development. The only responsibility of Kathmandu Metropolitan City is to take garbage there," he pointed. "We have been appealing with the prime minister and different bodies for management of garbage even now."

Kathmandu CDO Kali Prasad Parajuli confirmed that the meeting coordinated by Mayor Shakya has decided to pick garbage following positive discussion. "If there are small issues the metropolis will coordinate. I have clearly instructed the police to give in writing if there are any local problems. We will move forward after discussing who should resolve that. But there cannot be obstruction. We will manage the garbage by convincing and maintaining law and order as far as possible. We will manage even by using force if that doesn't work," CDO Parajuli added.