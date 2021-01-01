16 COVID-19 deaths reported Monday, 1,902 test positive

Nepal reported 16 COVID-19 deaths on Monday as the pandemic continues to wreak havoc across the country. The total death toll has now reached 10,730.

The country also reported 1,902 new cases in the past 24 hours taking the total number of cases to 761,124. Similarly, 1,808 persons have recovered in the past 24 hours. The total number of active cases has risen to 35,874.

A total of 11,892 PCR tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 3,894,137 across the country until now.