24 COVID-19 deaths reported Sunday, 1,214 test positive

Nepal reported 24 COVID-19 deaths on Sunday as the pandemic continues to wreak havoc across the country. The total death toll has now reached 10,714.

The country also reported 1,214 new cases in the past 24 hours taking the total number of cases to 759,222. Similarly, 2,260 persons have recovered in the past 24 hours. The total number of active cases has fallen to 35,796.

A total of 7,259 PCR tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 3,894,137 across the country until now.