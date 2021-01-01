35 COVID-19 deaths reported Tuesday, 2,020 test positive

Nepal reported 35 COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday as the pandemic continues to wreak havoc across the country. The total death toll has now reached 10,568.

The country also reported 2,020 new cases in the past 24 hours taking the total number of cases to 751,001. Similarly, 2,086 persons have recovered in the past 24 hours. The total number of active cases has fallen to 38,250.

A total of 9,909 PCR tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 3,849,304 across the country until now.