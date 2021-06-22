24 COVID-19 deaths reported Monday, 1,548 test positive

Nepal reported 24 COVID-19 deaths on Monday as the pandemic continues to wreak havoc across the country. The total death toll has now reached 10,533.

The country also reported 1,548 new cases in the past 24 hours taking the total number of cases to 748,981. Similarly, 1,924 persons have recovered in the past 24 hours. The total number of active cases has fallen to 38,351.

A total of 8,704 PCR tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 3,839,395 across the country until now.