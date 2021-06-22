24 COVID-19 deaths reported Sunday, 1,702 test positive

Nepal reported 24 COVID-19 deaths on Sunday as the pandemic continues to wreak havoc across the country. The total death toll has now reached 10,509.

The country also reported 1,702 new cases in the past 24 hours taking the total number of cases to 747,733. Similarly, 2,248 persons have recovered in the past 24 hours. The total number of active cases has fallen to 38,751.

A total of 9,443 PCR tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 3,830,691 across the country until now.