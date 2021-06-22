26 COVID-19 deaths reported Friday, 2,079 test positive

Nepal reported 26 COVID-19 deaths on Friday as the pandemic continues to wreak havoc across the country. The total death toll has now reached 10,455.

The country also reported 2,079 new cases in the past 24 hours taking the total number of cases to 744,307. Similarly, 2,244 persons have recovered in the past 24 hours. The total number of active cases has fallen to 40,309.

A total of 10,530 PCR tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 3,813,545 across the country until now.