33 COVID-19 deaths reported Thursday, 2,321 test positive

Nepal reported 33 COVID-19 deaths on Thursday as the pandemic continues to wreak havoc across the country. The total death toll has now reached 10,429.

The country also reported 2,321 new cases in the past 24 hours taking the total number of cases to 742,228. Similarly, 2,126 persons have recovered in the past 24 hours. The total number of active cases has risen to 40,500.

A total of 11,946 PCR tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 3,803,015 across the country until now.