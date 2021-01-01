800,000 doses of Vero Cell vaccine arrive

Another 800,000 doses of Vero Cell vaccine have arrived from China.

The 800,000 doses arrived at the Tribhuvan International Airport at 1:15 Thursday morning on a Nepal Airlines flight, according to Senior Pharmacy Officer at the Vaccine Division under Health Ministry Bade Babu Thapa.

Thapa said 800,000 more doses of vaccine will arrive at around eight Thursday night. The doses have been procured by the government. "The doses will be administered on those who have received first dose of Vero Cell," he stated.