42 COVID-19 deaths reported Wednesday, 2,613 test positive

Nepal reported 42 COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday as the pandemic continues to wreak havoc across the country. The total death toll has now reached 10,396.

The country also reported 2,613 new cases in the past 24 hours taking the total number of cases to 739,907. Similarly, 2,104 persons have recovered in the past 24 hours. The total number of active cases has risen to 40,338.

A total of 11,839 PCR tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 3,791,069 across the country until now.