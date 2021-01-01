Another 87 Nepalis working in Afghanistan arrive, 256 submit details to govt

Another 87 Nepalis from Afghanistan have arrived on a chartered flight.

The 87 landed at the Tribhuvan International Airport on a chartered flight of Jazeera Airways Tuesday night after 118 arrived on another chartered flight of the same airline company Tuesday morning

The Nepalis had first gone to Kuwait from Afghanistan that is currently in chaos after takeover by the Taliban and landed at Kathmandu on chartered flights.

A total of 256 Nepalis in Afghanistan, meanwhile, have submitted details to the government for rescue by Tuesday evening.

The Foreign Ministry on Sunday urged Nepali nationals in Afghanistan to come in contact. Issuing a statement on Sunday, the ministry urged Nepali nationals in Afghanistan or their family members to submit the details at the government website (www.nepalconsular.gov.np) for the purpose of their rescue from Afghanistan.

It also provided contact numbers of the Department of Consular Services (9849326458) and the Foreign Ministry (9849326459) to communicate about the issue. The numbers can be accessed even through Viber and WhatsApp.

The ministry has also provided the contact number of the Nepali Embassy in Delhi (+91 8929601925) to submit the details.