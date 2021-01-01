118 Nepalis working in Afghanistan arrive on chartered flight

A hundred and eighteen Nepalis working in Afghanistan have arrived on a chartered flight on Tuesday.

The Nepalis had first gone to Kuwait from Afghanistan that is currently in chaos after takeover by the Taliban and have landed at Kathmandu on a chartered flight Tuesday morning.

Nine Indian nationals of Nepali origin also arrived together with the 118 Nepalis in the chartered flight.

They landed at the Tribhuvan International Airport at 10:16 in the morning on a chartered flight of Jazeera Airways, according to a TIA source.

Correction: 118 Nepalis working in Afghanistan arrived and not 127 as published earlier. The error is regretted.