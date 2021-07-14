24 COVID-19 deaths reported Thursday, 1,855 test positive

Nepal reported 24 COVID-19 deaths on Thursday as the second wave of pandemic rages across the country. The total death toll has now reached 9,661.

The country also reported 1,855 new cases in the past 24 hours taking the total number of cases to 674,726. Similarly, 1,288 persons have recovered in the past 24 hours. The total number of active cases has risen to 27,375.

A total of 9,122 PCR tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 3,504,191 across the country until now.